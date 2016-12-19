Family rescued from balcony of burning apartment building

Firefighters rescued a family from a second-story balcony Sunday night while crews battled a fire in the apartment below, according to Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 11:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Desert Inn Road near Maryland Parkway. The fire was in a ground-floor unit of the two-story apartment building, officials said.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, and the family in the apartment above the blaze was assisted to safety, officials said. The occupants were uninjured but were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for evaluation, officials said.

Two families were displaced and were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Damage was estimated at $50,000, and the cause of the fire was under investigation, officials said.

In a separate incident, firefighters put out a blaze about 9:30 p.m. at a vacant commercial building on Boulder Highway near Tropicana Avenue, officials said.

Officials said there were no injuries, and damage has not been estimated.