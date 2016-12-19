Hard to decipher truth with Trump

On Nov. 28, President-elect Donald Trump claimed he won the the popular vote in a bizarre Twitter rant. Trump falsely claims he won the Electoral College and the popular vote, “if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.” But there’s no evidence of illegal voting.

On Dec. 4, in an interview with ABC newscaster George Stephanopoulos, Vice President-elect Mike Pence defended Trump’s tweet, claiming that “millions of fraudulent votes were cast in the 2016 election.” Pence also offered no evidence to prove Trump’s claims of illegal voting, only saying it’s Trump’s right to express his opinion as president-elect of the U. S.

Also on Dec. 4, House Speaker Paul Ryan, being interviewed on “60 Minutes,” said he didn’t know if millions of Americans voted illegally for Clinton, and he refused to repudiate Trump’s groundless claims of a vast voter-fraud conspiracy. Politicians of both sides of the aisle, as well as election officials, have dismissed Trump’s voter-fraud claims, saying they’re baseless and they undermine faith in democracy. “It doesn’t matter to me,” Ryan added. “He (Trump) won the election.”

Republican politicians just brush off Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud as nothing to be concerned about. I ask two simple questions: What part of anything President-elect Trump claims should we believe is the gospel truth? And what part of other claims Trump makes should we say are lies? How do we determine what is truth and what is a lie? Something is not quite right here.