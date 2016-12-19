Men accused of beating victim with pipe now charged with murder

Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 | 6:37 p.m.
The charges for two men accused of beating another man with a pipe have been upgraded from battery to murder with a deadly weapon after the man died after days on life support.
Metro Police were called to the 800 block of East Twain Avenue on Dec. 9 on reports of two men beating a victim with a pipe following an argument, according to police.
Fili Fagaima, 51, and Aaron Makuakane, 18, were both arrested and charged with battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the event, police said.
The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital. Days after the original arrest, the victim died at the hospital.