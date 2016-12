Metro Police investigating robbery, officer-involved shooting

Metro Police say they are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty officer stemming from a robbery at a business on West Flamingo Road.

The robbery happened about 2:30 p.m. at a business in the 5400 block of Flamingo Road, near Lindell Road, police said.

The off-duty officer fired at the suspect, who fled the business, police said. The officer was not injured, and nobody has been taken into custody, police said.

Police advise drivers avoid the area.