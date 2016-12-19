Metro Police investigating suspicious death in central valley

Detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the central valley this morning, according to Metro Police.

Police received a call about 8 a.m. from someone reporting they found a man on the ground in the 4700 block of Topaz Street near Tropicana Avenue, police said.

Police said the caller thought the man might have fallen down a flight of stairs.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives were called to investigate after officers concluded the death was “unnatural,” police said.