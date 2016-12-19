Nevada’s 6 electors cast ballots for Clinton

Nevada's six Democratic presidential electors have cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in accordance with state law.

The electors met at 2 p.m. on Monday for the ceremony that lasted about a half-hour. About 50 members of the public observed the event in the old Assembly chambers in the state Capitol.

Electors posed for pictures with their ballots before submitting them to Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

Clinton carried Nevada against President-elect Trump. Unlike in some other states, Nevada's electors are required to cast their ballot accordingly. If they don't, state law requires Cegavske to appoint someone to replace them, and repeat the process until she finds an elector willing to follow the law.

About 40 protesters gathered outside the Capitol to express opposition to President-elect Donald Trump.