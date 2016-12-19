Police release surveillance video after fatal shooting on bus

Metro Police have released surveillance video they say shows a suspect in a fatal shooting Thursday on an RTC bus. The suspected gunman and two other people are seen boarding the bus just minutes before the shooting, police said.

A fight broke about 5:45 p.m. Thursday between one of the trio and a man on the bus near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road, police said.

The bus then stopped at Washington Avenue and Virgil Street, and as the trio got off the bus, a person pulled a handgun and shot the victim in the abdomen, police said. The victim was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Police described the suspect who fired the shot as 15 to 16 years old and about 5 feet 2 inches tall with a thin build.

The second person being sought appeared to be about 18 to 20 years and 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build, police said. He had a goatee and was wearing a black beanie and a black sweater, police said.

The third person is about 18 to 20 years old and 5 feet 9 inches tall, police said. He has a light complexion and a tattoo of roses with an unknown name on his left upper chest, police said. He was wearing a red sweat suit and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

Detectives are also asking anyone who was a passenger on the bus between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. to contact investigators at 702-828-3521.