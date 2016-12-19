The unparalleled political life of Harry Reid

Sam Morris

This story begins, as it must, in Searchlight.

It begins with a boy, born Dec. 2, 1939, in a dusty speck — population 250 — known primarily for its mines and its whores. The boy’s childhood home, made of railroad ties soaked in creosote, has no indoor toilet or hot water. And the town has 13 brothels but not a single church.

The boy’s father is a miner, though the good work dried up decades before. His mother does laundry for the brothels and casinos. Searchlight is, as the boy would describe it many years later, “not a gathering spot for Indian or animal. There is nothing there. Nothing.”

From this town of hard knocks and sunbaked dreams, the boy grows up to be the most politically powerful man in Nevada’s history: Harry Reid.

His political career would span a lifetime, from state assemblyman in Carson City to Washington, D.C., where he would serve for 30 years as a U.S. senator and as the Democratic leader for the last 12. He would pick fights and make deals. He would speak his mind, softly. He would pass legislation that would shape the future of his state as well as the nation.

But the story begins in Searchlight, and, as Reid acknowledged in a recent farewell speech, “It is a long ways from Searchlight to the United States Senate.”

The town had no high school, so he hitchhiked 40 miles into Henderson and stayed with relatives during the week to attend Basic High School. He didn’t talk about home.

“It was a crummy town. It was a place of prostitutes. Why would I want to talk about that?” Reid said, sitting in his office in the U.S. Capitol. But he added that, as a young man, he heard a speech from “Roots” author Alex Haley that changed his mind. Haley said to be proud of who you are and where you come from.

“It took me awhile to accept Searchlight, but once I did, I did it wholeheartedly,” Reid said. “You can’t run from who you are.”

• • •

It was at Basic High where Reid found a mentor — the new history teacher. His name was Mike O’Callaghan.

“I can remember the first time I saw him. I was a senior in high school. I felt I was a big shot on campus — student body president, played football — and we’re waiting on the first day of school and here comes this new teacher who walked with a limp,” Reid said. “We thought, ‘We’ll take care of him.’ ”

Soon after, one of the bigger kids beat up a smaller one, and O’Callaghan challenged the big kid to a fight.

“O’Callaghan hit him so hard, once, and he went crashing to the floor,” Reid said. “O’Callaghan admitted later he thought he’d killed him.”

The teacher became the kids’ hero after that, but he would go on to be much more: governor of Nevada.

“He was the most honest man I ever met. He went to Mass every day,” Reid said. “He was a person who was fairly foul-mouthed, if you want the truth, but he was indisputably honest about everything.”

O’Callaghan was “just a big old Irishman with either a $50,000 smile or a very scary glare,” said Billy Vassiliadis, a Democratic strategist and longtime friend of Reid. “He was such an amazing guy and Reid’s mentor.” Vassiliadis described Reid as “kind of a sponge.”

“Harry learns quickly, and he spent time around Sig Rogich and Jim Joyce and other top professionals,” Vassiliadis added. “He listens to people.”

When Reid was about to head off to college in Utah, O’Callaghan arranged for a scholarship for him from Henderson businessmen. During those college years, Reid eloped with his high school sweetheart, Landra, a quiet force and constant companion (with whom he has enjoyed a 60-year love affair).

When he needed a job while going to law school at George Washington University, O’Callaghan demanded that then-Congressman Walter Baring give Reid a patronage job as a Capitol police officer after Baring had written to Reid saying no such jobs were available.

“O’Callaghan picked up the phone and he laid into him. ‘What is wrong with you? This is one of my prized students ever. You insulted him, you insulted me, and I’m telling you, congressman, he’s coming back here and he better have a job,’” Reid recalled. “So I had a job. I was a policeman.”

That’s when Reid became friends with Jim Bilbray. Like Reid, Bilbray was a law student from Nevada moonlighting as a Capitol policeman, and the two became close, babysitting each other’s children and studying together.

“He was a great studier,” said Bilbray, who would later replace Reid in the House of Representatives after Reid moved up to the Senate. “I never knew anybody who worked as hard as Harry Reid, and that was true when he was in law school just as much as how he is in Congress.”

Reid flew back to Nevada to take the bar exam early, a few months before graduating from law school. Money was tight, and the family couldn’t afford to wait nine months for him to take the exam the following year. O’Callaghan showed up at the airport and met him with a $50 bill.

“I’d never seen a $50 bill,” Reid said. “That’s just who he was.”

Upon graduating, Reid moved back to Las Vegas to practice law, taking a number of big-ticket cases while gambling on smaller ones brought forward by prostitutes or drunks no one else would represent. In 1970, he was elected Nevada’s lieutenant governor alongside O’Callaghan, the new governor.

Instead of running again in 1974, Reid took a shot at the U.S. Senate. He lost by fewer than 700 votes to former Gov. Paul Laxalt. The next year he ran for mayor of Las Vegas and lost by a bigger margin.

It seemed his luck had run out, until O’Callaghan appointed him chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission in 1977. Reid faced a tumultuous five years trying to clean the mobbed-up casinos, helping the FBI conduct a bribery sting while enduring threats against him and his family — including a failed attempt to blow up their station wagon.

Reid said he thought about calling it quits, but O’Callaghan was there to talk him down. Reid credits the former governor with demonstrating true honesty and loyalty.

“He said, ‘Everything is secondary to loyalty. It doesn’t matter how smart somebody is, what a good résumé they have, what kind of education they have, their experience. The only thing that matters when you have someone working for you is loyalty.’ And I’ve tried to do that,” Reid said.

It’s why he lets his staff take whatever time off is appropriate to juggle their kids’ schedules or even bring them into the office, he said. That’s how he’s gotten to know the daughter of a staffer named Lucy.

“She’s 8 years old now, and she told Laura out there — they were waiting for me — she said, ‘Sen. Reid is my friend. He said I can come and see him anytime I wanted. Sen. Reid is my friend,’” he said, laughing to himself. “So those are the things he taught me.”

Talk to a Reid staffer, former or current, or someone who knows him well, and they’ll note loyalty as one of the qualities he values above all else.

“I think that you’ll find there’s an incredible loyalty to Sen. Reid because he was such a good boss,” said Stephen Krupin, a former Reid staffer and now a senior speechwriter for President Barack Obama. “I think that for Reid’s staff this is true across the D.C. office and the state office. Everyone feels like family.”

When Reid first came to the Hill to work as a Capitol police officer, he didn’t have a particularly striking impression of the building he would later serve in for 34 years.

“It was kind of a big building,” Reid said. “It was all new.”

In 1982, he set aside his two failed bids for public office and set his sights on the House of Representatives.

“I just figured that people thought they had me buried, and I was going to prove them wrong,” Reid said.

He won that race to represent Nevada’s 1st Congressional District, serving two terms before winning a seat in the U.S. Senate in 1986. And, since then, Republicans and Democrats agree Reid has been a tireless advocate for the state.

“If you had an epitaph for him, it’d be that everything he has done points to the protection of Nevada,” said Democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus, representing the 1st District after defying Reid’s wishes and running for that office in 2012. (Reid had hoped to install Ruben Kihuen, now the representative-elect to the 4th District.)

Nevada’s other senator, Republican Dean Heller, said in a recent speech from the Senate floor that while he and Reid have had their differences, “there is no stronger partner to serve the state of Nevada.” They worked together on Nevada-specific issues, like preserving Lake Tahoe and opposing Yucca Mountain becoming a repository for nuclear waste. “My hope is that we have sent a message not only to all Nevadans, but to everyone across this country that two people that you can tell have different opinions can work well together (and) get things done for their constituents when both are willing.”

Yet Heller has called another of Reid’s signature environmental accomplishments in Nevada — getting President Obama to designate Basin and Range National Monument, a 700,000-acre conservation area — a “disgrace.” Through whatever opposition, Reid has fought to keep public the 87 percent of Nevada’s lands owned by the federal government, and promoted the development of renewable energy.

“The whole environmental piece of his agenda has kind of changed the face of Nevada,” Titus said. “I think there’s a very, very close connection to his soul there.”

Reid’s favorite fight in the Senate? Passing Obamacare. “It was dead. I didn’t have the votes, many times, at least half a dozen times. It was so hard,” Reid said, “but we were able to do it.”

Reid detailed why fighting tooth-and-nail to pass the Affordable Care Act was so personal for him in his farewell speech from the Senate floor. He talked about how his mother had been hit in the face with a softball as a young woman in Searchlight and gradually lost her teeth, and about working long hours at a service station to save up the $250 to buy her a set of false ones. He also shared that his dad, who struggled with depression, killed himself when Reid was a young man.

“As I learned more about my dad,” Reid said, “I know how important health care would have been for him.”

Starting in the 1990s, Reid and Democratic Sen. Dale Bumpers of Arkansas would annually debate an 1872 mining law that allowed mining companies to forego an estimated $100 million to $200 million in annual royalty payments to the federal government. Bumpers would bring up changing the law — once calling it “a license to steal and a colossal scam” — while Reid fought to keep it in place.

“I beat him every time, and those were close votes. One time I lost, because Kent Conrad changed his vote, and I went to Kent and said, ‘You can’t do that to me. Do you want me voting against your agricultural stuff?’ ” Reid said. “So he changed his vote, and that’s what Bumpers always used to say. ‘I beat you once, you son of a bitch, but you got somebody to switch a vote.’ So that was invigorating.”

Other accomplishments happened outside of the legislative process. In his farewell speech, Reid touted how in 2009, he called the heads of banks and the leaders of foreign countries to help save the CityCenter project on the Strip. MGM Mirage, a 50 percent partner in the project, was struggling to secure financing at the time. “I interceded in that. I did some things that probably a lot of people wouldn’t do, but I did it because I thought it was very important that operation didn’t shut down,” Reid said.

At the time, ethics expert Meredith McGehee told the Associated Press that she didn’t believe the calls broke any ethics rules, but she urged the senator to be transparent to avoid the appearance that he used his influence to unduly sway the banks.

One of Reid’s greatest strengths was in being “a backroom fighter,” said Pete Ernaut, a longtime Republican strategist based in Nevada. “His political savvy, his willingness to take anyone on and his ability to move things behind the scenes was unequaled within his own caucus, within his own party,” Ernaut said.

Sometimes that meant making enemies.

“You don’t play as tough as he did — you don’t win as much as he won — and not make enemies,” Vassiliadis said. “Harry Reid never did it safe. He didn’t do it to pacify all sorts of people and keep his contributors happy.”

His political calculations sometimes landed him in hot water, as in 2012, when Reid took to the Senate floor to claim that then-Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney hadn’t paid any taxes in 10 years. PolitiFact gave the claim a “Pants on Fire” rating, while The Washington Post’s fact-checker gave it “Four Pinocchios.”

In an interview with CNN in 2015, Reid was asked to defend that false statement. “Romney didn’t win, did he?” was his response.

“This is what I mean when I talk about him seeing a few moves ahead on the chessboard,” said Krupin, who worked with Reid on his 2012 convention speech. “He was putting the ball in other folks’ court. It was for them to defend it. The burden was on them to prove otherwise.”

Reid also called President George W. Bush a liar twice, referred to Obama as a “light-skinned” African-American “with no Negro dialect, unless he wanted to have one,” and said New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand was the “hottest” senator. (Reid stands by his “liar” comments and apologized for the remarks on the president. Gillibrand, for her part, says she wasn’t upset by his comment.)

“I think, over the course of time, he would even say he probably could have sanded off some of the rough edges of his public statements,” Vassiliadis said. “He was not a message machine, to say the least. I think among his campaign team and consultants and friends, one of the most common refrains was, ‘He said what?’ ”

Above all, Reid was known for his toughness, something even — or perhaps, especially — his opponents acknowledge.

“It’s clear that Harry and I have very different worldviews, two different ways of doing things, and two different sets of legislative priorities,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, in a floor speech about Reid. “But through the years, we’ve come to understand some things about one another. And we’ve endeavored to keep our disagreements professional rather than personal.”

During this year’s election season, Reid called McConnell a “poster boy for Republicans’ spinelessness” over his decision to not distance himself from then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. But in his farewell speech, Reid called McConnell his friend, saying they were like lawyers on opposing sides during a trial.

“McConnell and Reid don’t need to be hugging out here every day; we’re advocates for a cause,” Reid said. “I do the very best I can, and he does the very best he can.”

What does a post-Reid Nevada look like?

No one questions that Reid built the Democratic political machine in Nevada as it stands today. That’s why it’s called the “Reid machine.”

He was responsible for making Nevada an early caucus state in 2008, which helped boost voter registration ahead of his own election in 2010. What has now become a common feature of the last three presidential cycles once seemed a “long shot,” said Darrel Thompson, a former deputy chief of staff for Reid. "The senator threw out this number like, ‘We’re going to register 50,000-100,000 news voters.’ And Rebecca (Lambe) and I looked at each other and said, ‘Really?’ Well, we registered 120,000. ... He was often underestimated and written off, but he always prevailed at the end," Thompson said. "I swear this man can see over the horizon."

The Reid machine also propelled Democrats up and down the ticket in 2016 in Nevada: Hillary Clinton won the state, Catherine Cortez Masto was elected to replace Reid in the Senate, Ruben Kihuen and Jacky Rosen each won their competitive congressional seats, and Democrats took control of both houses of the state Legislature.

“Sen. Reid certainly stands tall in Nevada politics — and nationally — because Nevada did such a good job on election night up and down the ticket, and the Democratic caucus coming back and asking, ‘How did you all do it in Nevada?’ A lot of that goes back to the machine that Sen. Reid put together,” Rep. Dina Titus said. “I think that he, in and of himself, is a political machine.”

But all of that didn’t happen overnight. Former Nevada Gov. Bob Miller, a Democrat, recalled how he, Sen. Richard Bryan and Reid used to raise funds together.

“It was always Harry that organized it, and he would decide who we were going to go meet and what we were going to request,” Miller said. “He took a strong interest in who was up-and-coming in the party and who he could help along the line.”

The responsibility of running the Democratic machine now falls to Sen. Chuck Schumer, the incoming Senate minority leader.

“Every Democrat in the country looks at Nevada and says, ‘I wish we could’ve done what Harry did in Nevada,’” Schumer said. “He puts in so much work and effort because he cares so much about his state.”

But who will run the machine here? Reid says it has to be one of the Democratic senators or members of Congress.

“The Reid machine, somebody’s going to have to pick it up. I’m not going to, because I’m not in a position to do that,” Reid said. “The Reid machine is a reality, is there. No one can ever take away what I did. But I can’t do it in my new life.”

Harry Reid isn't known for saying "goodbye."

“When you’re talking to him and you hang up, there’s nothing there. There is no ‘bye,’ the phone just goes dead,” Thompson said. “I asked him why he does that and he said, ‘Yeah, I know that’s rude.’ That’s just the way he is.”

Vassiliadis said Reid once called him and said Landra had told him he needed to be more polite and appreciative of his friends.

“If I’ve been abrupt, that’s just my way. Obviously, I appreciate you and all that.’ He didn’t say he was going to try to change, but that was the sense you got,” Vassiliadis said. “And then we went back to ‘click.’ ”

Former Assembly Speaker Barbara Buckley put it this way: “It’s not that he’s hanging up. It’s that goodbye is an unnecessary word.”

“Harry Reid is not just going to wander off into the wilderness. It’s just not his nature. He’s going to be a very active person and very interested,” Bob Miller said. “I think he will continue to keep things together and encourage people to participate and go from there.”

Schumer agrees.

“He’s going to keep an eye on Nevada."