Truck driver fatigue cited in California train crash

LOS ANGELES — Federal investigators have determined that a crash that killed a Metrolink commuter train engineer in Southern California was probably due to acute fatigue and lack of familiarity with the area by the driver of a utility truck that turned onto tracks at a rail crossing.

The National Transportation Safety Board's final report released Monday says the truck driver had been on duty for nearly 24 hours, including nearly 17 hours driving from Somerton, Arizona, to a work site in Oxnard, California.

The pre-dawn crash on Feb. 24, 2015, also injured 32 passengers and train crew members.

Earlier this year, Ventura County prosecutors filed a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter against the truck driver, 54-year-old Jose Alejandro Sanchez-Ramirez of Yuma, Arizona.