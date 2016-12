Visitors center near Searchlight closed over water issue

Nevada Department of Transportation

The Southern Nevada Visitors Center just south of Searchlight on U.S. 95 has been closed because of water quality issues, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Maintenance crews were working to resolve the issue, but the facility, which draws well water, will remain closed until further notice, NDOT said.

The next closest NDOT rest areas are the Laughlin Brake Check and the Boulder City Welcome Station.