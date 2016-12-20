AGA to elaborate on memo sent to Trump

Special to the Sun

The lead lobbying group for the gambling industry in the U.S. plans to speak out Tuesday about what it hopes to see addressed by the Trump administration.

Geoff Freeman, the president and CEO of the American Gaming Association (AGA), is scheduled to speak to the media about topics of concern he addressed in a memo his group sent to the Trump transition team on Dec. 8.

Those issues include:

• Illegal gambling. The AGA hopes to continue working with the Department of Justice and the FBI.

• Sports betting. The AGA wants to repeal the federal prohibition on sports betting.

• Money laundering. The AGA has recently been touting the gaming industry's cooperation with authorities.

• Tribal gaming. The group is concerned about “off-reservation” tribal gaming.

• Travel and tourism. The group supports the Visa Waiver Program and increased security funding for Las Vegas.

• Yucca Mountain. The AGA sees reviving the program as a threat to Las Vegas tourism.

• Infrastructure improvements. The AGA wants to work with Trump on “sensible infrastructure investments.”

The memo and Tuesday’s press conference aren’t the first time the AGA has spoken out about the new administration.

In a statement it released shortly after the election, the AGA mentioned some of the topics it addressed in the Dec. 8 memo and also said that “Tuesday’s results ushered in a new era in Washington, D.C.,” and “the gaming industry is well positioned to thrive in this new environment.”