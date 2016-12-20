Race is on to kick driverless trucking into high gear

Courtesy of Otto

Founded by a group of former Google engineers, self-driving trucking startup Otto blazed through Nevada in 2016 and left behind some serious tread.

Otto launched in January, and by May the San Francisco-based company had conducted the first-ever test run of an 18-wheeler, on an interstate outside of Reno, with no one on board.

The company heralded the drive as a huge success in a video posted on YouTube, and three months later Uber bought Otto for $680 million.

But the historic ride may also have been the first moving violation committed by a driverless vehicle in Nevada.

As first reported last month by Backchannel, Wired media’s tech culture website, Otto made the drive before receiving its autonomous vehicle license in Nevada and conducted a test that wouldn’t meet standards set for licensees.

The resulting kerfuffle gave a glimpse into how a huge-stakes game can be played between government and industry over deployment of heavy-duty technology.

Backchannel framed the test run as a shrewd move by Silicon Valley sharks, with Otto aware that Nevada’s new autonomous licensing statutes had no provisions for penalties in the case of violations. They knew this because the company’s founders — Anthony Levandowski, creator of Google’s first autonomous car, and Lior Ron of Google Maps — helped write Nevada’s road rules for future driverless vehicles.

“It sounds like the folks in Silicon Valley just whipped the finger at Nevada,” said Joe Rajkovacz, director of governmental affairs and communications for the Western States Trucking Association.

Rajkovacz said he met Otto executives earlier this year at the Truck Workgroup, a monthly industry meeting in Oakland, Calif., where the Otto team explained their product —an aftermarket add-on that converts just about any truck already on the road into an autonomous-capable vehicle.

“They have a certain swagger that’s kinda like the early astronauts,” Rajkovacz said. “They’re so far out there — and I mean that in a good way — they have so much confidence in their technology.”

Among Nevada’s rules for autonomous testing, one of two license classifications in Nevada, driverless vehicles must display identifying red license plates and have two humans on board capable of taking control of the vehicle.

Additionally, license holders must post a $5 million bond before running tests on public roads — a cash outlay Otto avoided by not seeking a testing license prior to its test.

Nevada was the first state to pass laws to regulate autonomous vehicles in 2011 and 2013. Since then, nine state and Washington, D.C. have followed with legislation or executive actions to support autonomous trucking.

“These are the people who worked with us on the original regulations,” said Jude Hurin, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles administrator in charge of autonomous systems. “Anthony Levandowski and his team are top-notch people. Did they make a mistake? Yeah. But Otto has still been a fantastic company to work with.”

Hurin said he understands but doesn’t necessarily agree with Otto’s “business decision” to pursue their objectives without obtaining a Nevada testing license.

“This is the process of dealing with technology that is cutting edge and changing every day,” Hurin said. “In Nevada, we’re going to work with people because we know they have the expertise. And they have our commitment that we’re going to wrap these efforts in common sense about safety, not bureaucratic red tape.”

Otto currently holds the only license issued so far under an Autonomous Certification Testing Facility classification, meaning it is licensed to deploy autonomous truck-driving packages to consumers.

Since the initial buzz in tech and trucking media channels after the Nevada test drive, Otto has changed their recollection of that day’s events. One founder contended in a November interview with Trucks.com that there may have been humans in the back of the cab after all.

Otto representatives declined multiple requests by voice and email to speak with the Sun.

Hurin said Nevada will begin revising its autonomous trucking regulations in July, after the Legislature meets and five years after writing the regulations, as had been planned all along.

“It’s all about safety,” Hurin said. “After five years of knowing what we know and working with our partners, we’re going to plug some holes, streamline some things and possibly set some safety requirements.”

And, he added, the DMV and the Nevada Center for Autonomous Mobility, a task force designed to foster a progressive regulatory and business environment, will be considering a variety of levels of penalties for noncompliance.

“When you’re the first state to build regulations and laws around autonomous technology, you’re also the first to see where the Achilles heels are, the true issues.”