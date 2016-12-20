GOP caters to corporations

Much has been said about Republicans calling out the Affordable Care Act as being the culprit of escalating health care costs. The truth is that the culprits, in order of guilt, are: insurance corporations, drug companies and employers passing more of their health care costs on to their employees.

Health care is getting more expensive, but that’s not new. The high cost has been around since insurance was invented. The reason we have health care insurance is for corporations to make a lot of money — no other reason. It was never intended to benefit our population.

Many other countries have government health care, paid for by taxes collected from workers during their lifetimes. The U.S. hates paying taxes, so it decided to sell insurance to anyone who wants health care. The majority of people under 65 get their health care through their employers by getting the equivalent of subsidies from their employer. For years, employees on average were paying 18 percent of their health care costs for a single person and 28 percent for a family policy; their employer paid the rest. Now employers are trying to pass more of the health care costs on to their employees through higher monthly premiums, higher deductibles and higher out-of-pocket costs.

The ACA gave 20 million people access to health care through government subsidies. Many more poor people could have had expanded Medicaid and health care through the ACA, but the majority of Republican governors refused to allow the poor constituents in their states to have subsidized health care even though it would cost the state nothing for the first five years of the program. How disgusting and heartless.

Insurance corporations are some of the largest and most profitable corporations in the U.S. They had their own way until the ACA. Premiums had been rising every year at an average of 9 percent per year. Did anyone’s salary rise an average of 9 percent per year? From 2001 to 2006, premiums rose 31 percent; from 2006 to 2011, they rose another 63 percent, and from 2011 to 2016 (under the ACA), they rose 20 percent, according to nonprofit health care insurance watchdogs.

Republicans try to cover up real health care numbers with misinformation. Medicare for all would have been a better answer. We could have eliminated insurance companies (they only serve an administrative function), but this is America, and corporate profit is king and consumers (U.S. citizens) don’t count.