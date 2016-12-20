Nevada is focus of study on prison reform

CARSON CITY — An organization aimed at reforming the nation’s criminal justice system will conduct a study of the use of solitary confinement at Nevada prisons.

The state Department of Corrections announced today that the Vera Institute of Justice will use a $2.2 million federal grant to study the use of segregation in five states.

Nevada uses standard cells to segregate problem inmates. Vera’s aim is to reduce the use of segregation.

James Dzurenda, director of the state Department of Corrections, said the goal of the study is to produce reforms that “will boost the safety inside and outside the prison walls.”

Vera will have experts in mental health and prison reform develop strategies to reduce the use of solitary confinement.

Vera will issue its recommendations in the fall of 2017. Other states involved in the study are Utah, Louisiana, Minnesota and Virginia.