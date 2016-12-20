Las Vegas Sun

Smith’s store shut down over coolant leak

A south valley Smith's grocery store was shut down this evening after crews discovered a freezer coolant leak, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

First responders were called near 4 p.m. to the store in the 2300 block of East Windmill Lane near Eastern Avenue on reports of a fire, but instead discovered a coolant haze from a compressor that caused them to evacuate the store. No one was injured.

The store remained closed pending a Southern Nevada Health District investigation, officials said around 7:15 p.m.

