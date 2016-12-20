Southwest Airlines website down for several hours

The website for Southwest Airlines was down for several hours Tuesday, forcing customers to contact the airline directly or use airport kiosks to check on flights or make reservations. The site appeared to be up and working again about 1:30 p.m.

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson would not say when the site went down, but the issue first popped up on the company’s twitter timeline about 9:30 a.m., when Twitter user @Kendrajames13 complained that an error message appeared every time she attempted to search for a flight.

The spokesperson said the outage affected Southwest's customers worldwide. A post on the company’s media website — which apparently was unaffected — said it was “implementing flexible accommodations to allow customers traveling through Dec. 21 the ability to change their plans without a penalty.

In addition, the statement said that customers should be able to use airport kiosks for some airline functions or visit Southwest ticket counters.