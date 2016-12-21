Legislative Commission approves $62.5 million for staff

CARSON CITY — The state Legislative Commission today approved $62.5 million for full-time legislative staff for the next two years.

Rick Combs, director of the Legislative Counsel Bureau, said he tried to keep the budget as “flat as possible,” with an increase of slightly more than $751,000 for the coming biennium.

There are no requests for new employees.

Combs said the budget does not included pay raises and he may ask for “a handful” of new employees if money is available.

The budget includes money for upgrades computer systems and communications equipment.