National fraternity reviewing UNR chapter’s suspension

RENO — National leaders of a fraternity with a chapter at the University of Nevada where an 18-year-old pledge died in October are conducting their own investigation into the alleged violations that prompted a 15-year suspension of the frat's recognition on the Reno campus.

The university ordered the suspension on Tuesday after concluding Sigma Nu's Delta Xi Chapter violated the school's alcohol policy and codes of conduct.

Sigma Nu has until Dec. 29 to appeal.

Ryan Abele of Concord, California, died 12 days after he fell down a staircase leading to the frat house basement on Oct. 16.

Brad Beacham, executive director of Sigma Nu based in Lexington, Virginia, said Wednesday the national frat's own investigation is "ongoing."

He said the fraternity founded in 1869 "remains committed to its principles and to its mission of developing ethical leaders."