Nevada health exchange sign-ups appear to outpace last year

Health exchange sign ups in Nevada's open enrollment period this year appear to be outpacing last year.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says almost 61,000 Nevadans had selected an insurance plan on HealthCare.gov from Nov. 1 to Dec. 19, which was the deadline to enroll for coverage that kicks in on Jan. 1.

About 43,000 people had selected plans by Dec. 16 last year. The time period is slightly shorter than this year's reporting period, but Silver State Health Exchange chief Heather Korbulic said she's cautiously optimistic that more people are signing up this year.

The open enrollment period ends on Jan. 31.

Nevada premium costs are up about 10 percent this year, but about 80 percent of Nevadans who sign up are eligible for income-based subsidies.