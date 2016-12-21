Showers expected Thursday in Las Vegas

Sprinkles have descended on the Las Vegas Valley this evening and there's a good chance for heavier showers Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Immeasurable drizzles have fallen so far, meteorologist John Salmen said this evening, noting there's a 50-to-60 percent chance for rain on Thursday, which may pick up through the day and into the night.

Residents should experience a precipitation break on Friday, but a colder system is expected to bring snowfall into the Spring Mountains, prompting the Weather Service to issue a winter storm watch for them.

Temperatures will cool on Saturday and there may be up to a third of an inch of rainfall, Salmen said. The temperature at McCarran International Airport this evening was 55 degrees, Salmen said.