Six steps to support children

Letters to the Editor :

1. Parents, give your child a sense of security (shield your child from your dramatic experiences).

2. Encourage your child to be a good listener and follow directions given by the teacher.

3. Encourage your child to ask questions when he/she doesn’t understand a lesson.

4. Show your child how much you appreciate the fact that he/she is learning new concepts in math or new vocabulary words in reading class.

5. Assist your child when he/she has to do a science experiment at home.

6. Hang up his/her artwork. Show an appreciation of the work.