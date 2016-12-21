Six steps to support children

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | 1 a.m.
1. Parents, give your child a sense of security (shield your child from your dramatic experiences).
2. Encourage your child to be a good listener and follow directions given by the teacher.
3. Encourage your child to ask questions when he/she doesn’t understand a lesson.
4. Show your child how much you appreciate the fact that he/she is learning new concepts in math or new vocabulary words in reading class.
5. Assist your child when he/she has to do a science experiment at home.
6. Hang up his/her artwork. Show an appreciation of the work.