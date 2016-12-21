Stadium supported, funding questioned

About 1,000 students from high schools throughout Southern Nevada participated in the 60th annual Sun Youth Forum on Nov. 29. The students were divided into groups to discuss a variety of topics. A representative was chosen from each group to write a column about the students’ findings. This essay addresses the issues covered by the group Home in Nevada.

This was my first year as a participant in the Sun Youth Forum, and it was my pleasure and honor to be able to see so many bright minds and amazing people.

The students, who were selected from high schools from across the valley, met at the Las Vegas Convention Center and spoke on controversial topics in each room. The students were respectful and well-educated on the issues, and they made sure everyone got an opportunity to express their perspectives. The topics we discussed in our room included the Nov. 8 vote to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Nevada and what we considered the most important issue facing our president and the nation, which we generally agreed was Syria.

A topic that drew passionate discussion was whether public funding should be used to help build an NFL stadium in Las Vegas.

Our group was divided, with those in favor of public funding saying the stadium would bring new revenue into the state, would produce thousands of jobs during the construction phase and would generally improve the economy. It also would provide another attraction beyond gaming and what has really been the state’s only major sport: ­boxing. However, not everyone likes the game of football.

Although there was disagreement, we generally agreed that the stadium would be an improvement for Nevada and would bring more jobs.

It was a privilege for the students to be able to come together and settle their differences. It shows that the new generation of men and women will help the country get back on its toes.

Uriel Zepeda is a senior at Durango High School.