Suspect in animal hospital robbery identified

A man Metro Police say fought an off-duty officer during the robbery of an animal hospital on Monday has been identified as Ronald Hassan Clark, 47, according to jail booking logs.

Armed with a black, semi-automatic gun and wearing sunglasses, a red bandanna and black clothing, Clark walked into the West Flamingo Animal Hospital, 5445 W. Flamingo Road, about 2:30 p.m. Monday with the intention of robbing it, police said.

Details were not clear, but the off-duty officer, who was in the lobby, confronted Clark and a brief, “violent fight” occurred inside the hospital, Metro Lt. John McGrath said. The officer fired two rounds from his gun, and Clark fled on foot, McGrath said.

It wasn’t clear if Clark fired his weapon, police said.

Officers later caught up with Clark not far from the hospital, and he was arrested about 10 p.m. after a two-hour standoff, police said.

The off-duty officer was treated for cuts and scrapes, police said.

Clark was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. He was booked on one count each of robbery with a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary while in possession of a gun and discharging a gun in a prohibited area, two counts of possession of a gun by a prohibited person, and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, jail logs show.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.