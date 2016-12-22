911 calls describe chaos after Reno school police shooting

RENO — Reno police have released recordings of 911 calls that describe the chaos at a high school earlier this month after a campus police officer shot a 14-year-old boy who remains in critical condition.

KOLO-TV first reported on a series of calls that police released late Wednesday along with new details about the Dec. 7 shooting witnessed by dozens of students in a courtyard at Hug High School.

A female adult at the school said in a 911 call at 11:26 a.m. they were locking down the school after shots were fired and a student was down. She told the dispatcher, "It's chaos right now."

Two minutes later, a female student reported someone was shot outside the cafeteria. She told the dispatcher, "I'm about to throw up."