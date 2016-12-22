Las Vegas Sun

December 22, 2016

Fatal fire in North Las Vegas investigated as arson

By (contact)

A fatal fire at a North Las Vegas house early today is being investigated as an arson, according to city police.

Firefighters discovered a man’s body as they battled the blaze about 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Princess Avenue, near Commerce Street and Carey Avenue, North Las Vegas Police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said in a statement.

Investigators believe the fire was set intentionally, and the man’s death was deemed suspicious, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-633-9111 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

