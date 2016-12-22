Henderson officer suffers minor injury in struggle with suspect

A Henderson man was acting erratically in his Green Valley area neighborhood this morning and pulled out a pocket knife during a scuffle with officers attempting to arrest him, according to Henderson Police.

The man, who wasn’t identified, was booked at the Henderson Detention Center on counts of resisting and obstructing police, and battery on an officer, city spokeswoman Michelle French said.

He likely will also face at least one count of assault with a deadly weapon, she said.

Neighbors alerted police about 10 a.m. to the 2100 block of Falcon Pointe Lane, near Green Valley and Wigwam parkways, French said. They had called because the man was screaming, and breaking and throwing his property on the street.

The man failed to listen to officers instructing him to stop breaking items, French said. A struggle, in which the man pulled out a knife from his pocket, ensued and an officer suffered minor injuries.