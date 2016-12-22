Instant Analysis: UNLV basketball not in a bad spot heading into conference play Kansas beats UNLV by 18 points in final non-conference game of the season

Josh Jackson squared up for an open corner 3-point shot, pump-faked a defender into paralysis and drove the baseline before registering some impressive air time on a one-handed dunk.

Kansas’ imminent 2017 NBA Draft lottery pick barely broke a sweat in outscoring UNLV through the first 13 minutes of the teams’ game tonight at the Thomas & Mack Center. He effortlessly drained a 3-pointer, posted up for a bucket and spun through the lane for a layup as part of an onslaught that helped the Jayhawks build a big first-half lead they never relinquished.

Jackson scored 21 points as Kansas defeated UNLV 71-53 in its final non-conference game of the season.

And thus concludes the rebuilding Rebels’ unfortunately timed tour of the top of the college basketball world. Yes, an 18-point loss to Kansas was undoubtedly an improvement from a 49-point loss to Duke at T-Mobile Arena and a 20-point loss to Oregon in Portland.

But none of the losses were pretty, and that shouldn’t be the takeaway from this game anyway. The takeaway should be a sigh of relief, because UNLV isn’t going to see anyone like Jackson for the rest of the year.

They’re not going to see anyone like Frank Mason, who terrorized UNLV in the open court with 13 points and eight assists, either. Or maybe even Svi Mykhailiuk, another NBA prospect who was the Jayhawks’ second leading scorer against the Rebels with 20 points.

The Mountain West Conference’s talent level is far more forgiving — even more forgiving than it looked at the beginning of the season. UNLV will be fine.

Not fine as in competing for a conference title, but that was never going to happen this season. Fine as in the Rebels will be competitive on most nights and might even beat last year’s 8-10 league record.

No one who watched the second half on Thursday night would find that farfetched. UNLV outscored Kansas 33-29, cutting the lead to as low as 12 points with four minutes to go.

Tyrell Green and Jalen Poyser paced the Rebels during the run, as the pair will need to do in conference play, but others pitched in too. Kris Clyburn did a little bit of everything, as his finishing double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds attested.

Uche Ofoegbu hit a 3-pointer and scrapped for rebounds throughout. Christian Jones brought energy in his first game back from an injury, battling down low despite noticeably playing at less than 100 percent.

UNLV’s eighth man Zion Morgan might have made the top highlight of the whole surge, rejecting a Mykhailiuk layup to lead to a run-out.

New UNLV coach Marvin Menzies was thrown into a gauntlet with this non-conference schedule. Everything gets easier now.

UNLV’s results just might reflect as much.

Check below for a few more observations from Thursday night’s game.

Mack is back: For the first time this season, the building was rocking with an estimated 13,000 in attendance. And, sure, many of them were in blue. But it wasn’t a bad turnout for Rebels’ fans, who were really engaged during UNLV’s second-half run. Now the question is if that was enough to entice fans to the conference home opener, at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve against Wyoming.

Stat sheet standouts: Turnovers remain an issue, though UNLV cut down on them in the second half. The Rebels committed 13 total, but eight of them came in the opening 20 minutes..... Free-throw shooting was the one area where UNLV had better numbers than Kansas going into the game. It didn’t turn out that way, though both teams were atrocious. UNLV went 10-for-24 on freebies versus Kansas’ 8-for-17.... Green led the team in scoring for the third time in four games with 12 points....Green and Jones had seven rebounds, leading to only a narrow 45-40 disadvantage to Kansas on the boards.

Up next: UNLV plays at Colorado State next Wednesday night. The Rams are another example of the Mountain West’s downturn. They had a couple strong years when coach Larry Eustachy first arrived, but those seem long gone now. Colorado State put up less of a fight against Kansas’ little brother, Kansas State, in a semi-home game last week than UNLV did against Kansas tonight. The Wildcats routed the Rams 89-70 in Denver. The Rebels will be an underdog, but the Rams aren’t far better than them. No one in the Mountain West is that much better than them, which just might be the saving grace of the season.

