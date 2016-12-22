More rain headed to valley, snow in the mountains

More rain is expected in the Las Vegas Valley today, with a heavy band of storms moving in from the southeast, according to the National Weather Service.

Since Wednesday evening, up to a quarter inch has fallen in the Henderson and Red Rock Canyon areas, with another quarter inch expected across the valley this afternoon, weather service meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

Expect the rain to stick around most of the day before tapering off this evening, Steele said.

More wet weather is forecast for Friday night and Saturday morning, with up to a half inch of rain in the valley and snow in the surrounding mountains, Steele said.

Elevations above 6,000 feet are expected to get 2 to 6 inches of snow, with 6 inches or more above 8,000 feet, he said. A winter storm watch was in effect for the Spring Mountains.

Sunday should be clear but colder, with a high of 49 degrees and a low of 35.