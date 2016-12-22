Live blog: Rebels have no answers for Josh Jackson, Kansas

UNLV has played against some great players so far this season, but Josh Jackson may be the best of the bunch. The Kansas freshman already has 12 points and Kansas is up, 27-12, with 7:50 left in the half.

Jackson has already scored a handful of highlight buckets, including a baseline drive that he finished with a loud, one-handed dunk. He's made 5-of-6 from the field, and the Jayhawks are shooting 52.4 percent as a team.

UNLV is struggling to find open looks on offense. Kansas has forced six turnovers already and gotten its hands on a number of other deflections while holding the Rebels to 5-of-16 shooting (31.3 percent).

Christian Jones has looked spry so far in his return, leading UNLV with four points on 2-of-3 shooting.

Turnovers plaguing UNLV early

As expected, UNLV is turning the ball over a lot, and Kansas is taking advantage of it, building an 18-7 lead with 11:56 remaining in the first half.

The Rebels have already given the ball away five times, and barely avoided another five as the passing and ball-handling has been sloppy so far.

On the other end, Kansas freshman Josh Jackson has lived up to his reputation, scoring six points in his seven minutes. One bucket came after a drive and spin move that had the Kansas fans in attendance coming out of their seats.

No. 3 Kansas is latest juggernaut foe for Rebels

Marvin Menzies has consistently preached using UNLV's marquee matchups as learning experiences, even as the Rebels were losing by 49 and 20 points to Duke and Oregon, respectively. The first-year coach knows his team is undermanned and at a talent disadvantage against elite programs, but he wants his players to focus on the process of competing and giving themselves a chance to win, no matter the opponent. That should, theoretically, make UNLV a better team by the time Mountain West play rolls around.

If there's any validity to that idea of "scheduling up," then consider the Kansas Jayhawks' visit to the Thomas and Mack Center an early Christmas gift for the Rebels. Bill Self brings his squad to town with a 10-1 record and a No. 3 ranking in the AP poll, and though the Rebels find themselves a 22.5-point underdog, Kansas should be able to teach a masterclass in winning basketball.

The Jayhawks are a well-oiled machine and rightfully considered a Final Four contender by most. Kansas ranks fourth in adjusted offense according to KenPom.com, and Self's aggressive defense excels at forcing turnovers, which has been a particular issue for UNLV this season (14.6 giveaways per game, 249th in the nation). Senior guard Frank Mason is a veteran floor general scoring 20.3 points per game and freshman forward Josh Jackson (15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists) is a one-and-done future lottery pick, and there is plenty of depth behind them. Frankly, there are a hundred different ways Kansas could win this game.

In the face of Kansas' overwhelming artillery, Menzies said he kept it simple for his players leading up to tonight's game.

"This week was not as much motivational as it was informational," Menzies said. "They have good bigs and really good guards, they can shoot it and bounce it from multiple positions. We talked about specifics and presented that to the guys. We'll continue to work on things we'll need to be successful and give us an edge in conference."

One positive for the Rebels is the return of senior forward Christian Jones, who practiced on Wednesday and has been cleared to play after missing the last three games due to an ankle injury. UNLV will still be without defensive ace Dwayne Morgan up front, but Jones will add valuable depth.

The Mack should be sold out or close to it for the first time this season, though the amount of Kansas fans inside the arena will probably dampen any home court advantage for the Rebels.

Do the Rebels have a chance to keep this game competitive? Or will they have to settle for another learning experience? Join in the conversation on our live blog by tweeting with the hashtag #unlvmbb.

Mike's prediction: Kansas 88, UNLV 72. Kansas plays swarming defense and thrashes the Rebels in transition, though garbage time makes the final score appear a bit more competitive.