Off-duty cop who stopped animal hospital robbery may have been intoxicated

Officer involved shooting at animal hospital

An armed robbery suspect pinned to the ground an off-duty Metro Police officer who tried to stop him from robbing an animal hospital earlier this week, and during the struggle took the officer’s gun, bashed his head with it and pointed it at him, Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said today.

During Metro’s investigation, it was determined detective Lance Spiotto may have had alcohol in his system during the incident.

Blood was drawn from the 48-year-old Spiotto, a 22-year veteran who had his head stapled and was treated for other minor injuries, when investigators smelled alcohol on his breath, McMahill said. Metro is awaiting results to determine his level of intoxication, which depending on the outcome could lead to a disciplinary action.

The Monday incident at the West Flamingo Animal Hospital, 445 W. Flamingo Road, was captured on the office’s surveillance cameras.

With a hooded sweatshirt pulled over the head, and sunglasses and a red bandanna hiding his face, Ronald Hassan Clark, 47, walked toward a receptionist at the hospital and demanded cash. Clark is seen reaching over a counter for the register and then pulling out a gun as he tried to make his way out.

That’s when Spiotto, who was sitting in the reception area wearing street clothes, pulled out his gun, demanding that Clark drop his.

Clark disobeyed and reached for Spiotto’s gun before the men began to wrestle. Spiotto once fired his gun as he was pinned to the floor, missing Clark, McMahill said. A second round went off as the men fought for the gun. A third bullet had been fired, but investigators haven’t determined where, McMahill said.

Clark eventually gained control of the gun, smashed the officer’s head and briefly aimed it back at the officer, McMahill said. Clark’s gun had flown off during the fight.

Police tracked Clark, who had abandoned the officer’s gun, at his nearby apartment hours later and arrested him after a two-hour standoff, McMahill said. The 6-foot-3-man, who weighs about 210 pounds, had tried eluding officials by climbing through an attic to an adjoining apartment.

Police officers are asked to use their judgement when dealing with armed suspects while they’re off-duty, McMahill said. He said officers are asked not to carry weapons when they’d consumed alcoholic beverages.

“I think he made a very courageous decision to become involved in this active armed robbery with a violent suspect.”

Surveillance images from the day before the shooting show Clark taking a pet to the same hospital and paying cash, McMahill said. Police continue to investigate to see if he’s linked to any other robberies.

Clark, who has multiple felony convictions in Virginia and Nevada dating back to 1995, was booked without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of robbery with a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary while in possession of a gun and discharging a gun in a prohibited area, two counts of possession of a gun by a prohibited person, and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, jail logs show.