Data center company Switch finally OK’d to leave NV Energy

John Locher / AP

Regulators say data center company Switch can leave NV Energy's monopoly and buy its own power from other sources.

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada voted 3-0 on Thursday to allow Switch to leave as a retail customer if it pays a $27 million exit fee aimed at softening the blow of its departure to the broader customer base.

Other large companies including Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International pulled out from the utility company on condition they pay multimillion-dollar exit fees.

Switch was denied when it tried to exit in 2015. It later became a key financial backer of the Energy Choice Initiative, a ballot measure aimed at breaking up NV Energy's monopoly and making it easier for customers to shop for other providers.