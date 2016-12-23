Dozens evacuated from central Florida hotel that caught fire

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Dozens of people have been evacuated from a central Florida hotel that has caught fire.

Osceola County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Danny McAvoy told Orlando news station WESH that it's not clear what sparked the blaze before dawn Friday at the Unno Boutique Hotel in Kissimmee.

McAvoy said the fire started in an area of the 130-room hotel that wasn't occupied because it was under construction. He said the blaze spread through the hotel's attic to some occupied rooms, but no injuries were reported.

Aerial video showed flames burning through the roof in one corner of the two-story building.

One resident, Angel Bonilla, told WFTV-TV that he and his children had to "just go and lose everything inside," including their Christmas gifts.