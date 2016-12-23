NHP responded to 169 crashes during Thursday’s storms

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to 169 crashes, compared to the usual 30 to 50, on Thursday with heavy rainfall in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the agency.

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., troopers were called to 110 non-injury crashes, 44 injury wrecks and 15 hit-and-run incidents, NHP said. No one was suffered serious injuries.

NHP noted that months of oil buildup on the roadways made for slick conditions when precipitation fell on them.

The agency recommends commuters slow down, follow from safe distances and be aware that braking in rainy conditions doubles the length a vehicle needs in order to stop fully.