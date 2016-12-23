Ryan Bundy wants hearing to challenge detention status

The eldest son of jailed Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy is again asking to be released from federal custody pending trial in an armed standoff against federal agents near the family ranch in April 2014.

A judge in Las Vegas made no immediate ruling after Ryan Bundy argued Friday to reopen his detention hearing to question prosecutors, character witnesses and his family members under oath.

Bundy is serving as his own attorney. He says he'll show he's no threat to the public and wouldn't skip court appearances.

U.S. Magistrate Judge George Foley Jr. says he'll make a written decision soon.

Ryan Bundy, three brothers and their father are among 17 people jailed awaiting trial on conspiracy, obstruction, weapon, threat and other charges.

Two other defendants have pleaded guilty. They await sentencing.