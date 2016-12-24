Snow in the mountains makes for a white Christmas backdrop

With the possibility of showers dying off this evening, Las Vegas Valley residents hoping for a dry Christmas will have their wish granted, according to the National Weather Service.

However, drivers heading toward the Spring Mountains tonight should beware of black ice on the roadways, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

Light showers were falling on parts of the northwest valley this afternoon and Henderson may see similar conditions, but the possibility of precipitation will evaporate about 6 p.m., Wolcott said.

The only way to see snow in Southern Nevada is by looking west toward the mountains where 15 to 18 inches of new snow had fallen above 9,000 feet, Wolcott said. Ten to 15 inches had fallen between 8,000 and 9,000 feet, and there were traces of snow as low as 4,500 feet, he said.

Mount Charleston officials are recommending drivers heading to the mountain on Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon and Deer Creek roads to use snow tires, four-wheel drive or chains.

"Roads continue to be slick and slushy, already a few accidents today. Plan ahead and prepare for crowds if you head up!" the mountain's Twitter account said this afternoon.

Temperatures are projected to dip overnight to 37 degrees at McCarran International Airport and should be cooler in the outskirts, Wolcott said. Sunday's temperatures were expected to top off at 48 degrees.