Casino promotions: Dec. 25-31

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)

New Year’s $17K Cash Countdown Drawing

Date: Through Jan. 1

Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Drawings conducted Dec. 29-Jan. 1. Final drawing is at 12:30 a.m., Jan. 1, for $5,000.

• • •

$80,000 Cash Blizzard

Date: Saturdays, Jan. 3-28

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Top prize at each drawing is $3,000.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES

Gift giveaway

Date: Dec. 27

Information: Earn 300 points for a bottle of Barefoot Champagne, pinot grigio or pink moscato.

• • •

SUNCOAST

$50,000 Guaranteed New Year’s Eve 101 Winners Celebration

Date: Dec. 25-Jan. 1

Information: Win up to $10,000. For full drawing schedule and more information, visit the B Connected desk.

• • •

SAM’S TOWN

Twelve Days of Christmas

Date: Thursdays-Saturdays in December

Time: 4:15 p.m.

Information: Drawings with chance to win gift cards and up to $10,000. Earn 300 points to participate.

• • •

$50,000 cash drawings

Date: Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

Information: Earn entries from 3 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. Dec. 31. Drawings will be conducted every hour from 4 to 11 p.m. Five players will take home $1,000 during each drawing. A final grand prize drawing will take place at midnight Jan. 1, with one winner getting $10,000 in addition to any unclaimed prize money.

• • •

ALIANTE

Twelve Days of Magical Elves

Date: Dec. 25

Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet per hour to qualify for one swipe. Top prize is $10,000.

• • •

$50,000 Winner Wonderland Free Slot Play Drawings

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 3:15, 5:15, 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.

Information: Twenty-five names will be chosen at each drawing. Guests will have a chance to participate in the Winner Wonderland stage game. All stage game participants will have a chance to win a share of the $2,500 team celebration prize pool. All unclaimed free play will be added to the prize pool.

• • •

$10,000 Cash Giveaway drawings on New Year’s Eve

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 3:15 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 5:45 p.m.

Information: Twenty-five guests at each drawing will win $100.

• • •

$10,000 Free Slot Play Giveaway drawings on New Year’s Eve

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 10, 10:15, 10:30, and 10:45 p.m.

Information: Twenty-five guests at each drawing will win $100 in slot play.

• • •

Bonus $5,000 New Year’s Eve drawing

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 11:15 p.m.

Information: Swipe at the kiosk to print a drawing ticket between 7 and 11 p.m. Drum located in the drawing area outside of ETA Lounge. At 11:15 p.m., one winner will take home $2,500 cash and $2,500 slot play.

• • •

Champagne giveaway

Date: Dec. 29

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Swipe loyalty card at any casino kiosk to print out a voucher and pick up a bottle of Ballatore Moscato Rose or Gran Spumante.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays in December

Information: Receive 5x points on video poker and 10x points on reels.

• • •

Christmas and New Year’s Eve multiplier

Date: Dec. 25 and 31

Information: Receive 6x points on video poker and 12x points on reels.

• • •

Weekly Table Games drawing

Date: Fridays in December

Time: 7:45 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be drawn. Top prize is $250 and a 55-inch TV.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Audi drawing

Date: Through Dec. 29

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6, 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.

• • •

$100,000 New Year’s Weekend Giveaway

Date: Dec. 29-31

Information: Cash and prizes available. See Grand Rewards Players Club for details.

• • •

1957 Thunderbird Giveaway

Date: Dec. 29-March 25

Time: Drawing is at 10 p.m., March 25

Information: Earn entry multipliers Sundays-Wednesdays. Grand prize is a 1957 Thunderbird or $20,000.

• • •

Win an All-inclusive Trip for Two Anywhere Along Route 66

Date: Jan. 2-28

Time: Drawing is at 10 p.m., Jan. 28

Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned on slots and table games. Grand prize is an all-inclusive trip for two anywhere along Route 66 or $5,000 in play.

• • •

JOKERS WILD and ELDORADO

New Year’s Eve promotion (

Date: Through Dec. 31

Time: 5-11:30 p.m., Dec. 31

Information: Start earning entries Dec. 24. One player will be selected every 30 minutes to choose from either $217 in cash or $270 in play. At a 12:15 a.m. drawing on Jan. 1, one winner will choose from either $2,017 in cash or $2,700 in play. During the grand prize drawing at 12:30 a.m., one person will win 1 million points.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Gift giveaways

Date: Wednesdays in December

Information: Earn 100 points for a gift.

• • •

Monday point multipliers

Date: Mondays in December

Information: Earn 6x points on reels and 3x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

Tuesday point multipliers

Date: Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

Saturday Early Rewards

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Information: Win $100 cash or $120 slot play.

• • •

ELDORADO

Free bingo dauber

Date: Dec. 25 and 31

Information: Receive a free bingo dauber while supplies last.

• • •

Sunday point multipliers

Date: Sundays in December

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

Rolling For Dough

Date: Mondays in December

Time: Hourly from 12:30-7:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings

Date: Last Wednesday of the month

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases every month it doesn’t hit.

• • •

Wheel of Fortune Free Pull

Date: Dec. 30

Information: Visit a kiosk for a voucher between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Play between 5 and 7 p.m.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Pick Your Multiplier

Date: Dec. 27

Information: Receive up to 15x points on reels and video reels.

• • •

Gift Day

Date: Dec. 28

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a serving tray.

• • •

Play and Eat

Date: Thursdays in December

Information: Earn 250 points to receive a $5 food coupon. No limit on daily redemptions.

• • •

Klondike’s Big Point Payoff

Date: Thursdays in December

Information: Earn points to participate in 250,000-point giveaway.

• • •

Winner! Winner! Get Your Dinner

Date: Dec. 25

Time: Hourly, 10 p.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Hot seat drawing in which a player receives dinner at Sarah’s Kitchen.

• • •

$30K Santa’s Stash Drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December

Time: 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000 at each drawing.

• • •

New Year’s promotions

Date: Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

Information: Every 100 points gets you one ticket to enter in a drawing to win a slot machine. Drawing is at 10 p.m., Dec. 31. On Jan. 1, receive 10x points on reels and video reels.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Money Booth Madness

Date: Tuesdays in December

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Information: Every 10 minutes, one player will get to step into the booth.

• • •

Nifty 50

Date: Wednesdays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.

• • •

Biggest Multiplier Ever — 100x points

Date: Fridays in December

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Information: Receive a guaranteed 5x points and a chance to win up to 100 points.

• • •

STATION CASINOS

Snowball Slingshot Kiosk Game

Date: Through Jan. 1

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Win prizes and slot play at kiosk game.

• • •

SANTA FE STATION

$1 Million Countdown to Cash

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 10:15 p.m.

Information: Earn entries beginning Dec. 19. Win up to $100,000. Earn 5x entries from 6-10 p.m. on Dec. 31.

• • •

BOULDER STATION

New Year’s Eve Cash Wheel

Date: Dec. 31-Jan. 2

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $5,000. Play kiosk game to win up to $5,000; and swipe for 10 free entries daily.

• • •

WILDFIRE GAMING

Champagne Giveaway

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points to receive one bottle of Sutter Home Bubbly. Earn 250 additional points, receive a second. Keep the points.

• • •

December Gift Giveaway

Date: Dec. 28

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a bottle of Pacific Bay Cabernet Sauvignon. Earn 250 additional points, receive a second. Keep the points. There’s a maximum of two gifts per guest.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in December

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

• • •

PALMS

Gift giveaway

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Receive a bottle of sparkling wine or cider.

• • •

Gift card giveaway

Date: Mondays in December

Information: Earn 100 base points on promotional machines the day of the event to receive assorted gift cards worth up to $100 as well as mystery gifts.

• • •

Brenden Theatre Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 300 base points on promotional machines the day of the event to receive one movie ticket.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Dec. 25 and 29

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

• • •

SUNSET STATION

$40,000 Holiday Match Up

Date: Through Jan. 1

Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Information: Earn entries by playing table games. Drawings are Thursdays-Sundays. Earn 2x entries Mondays-Wednesdays.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Winter Wonder Wheel

Date: Thursdays through March 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• • •

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays in December

Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo games.

• • •

PLAZA

Gridiron Glory Football Contest

Date: Ongoing

Information: Up to $15,000 is paid out weekly. Guests can win $10,000 by picking the winners of each game.

• • •

Saturday Point Fever

Date: Saturdays

Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.

• • •

Wednesday Point Madness

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.

• • •

Ice cream giveaway

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Receive a free ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.

• • •

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

Point Challenge

Date: Dec. 26-30

Information: Top 15 point earners win. Grand prize is $2,000.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Dec. 25 and 31

Information: Receive 10x points on reels on Christmas. On New Year’s Eve, receive 16x points on reels from 9 p.m. to midnight.

• • •

Earn and Win Electronic Wine Opener

Date: Dec. 28

Information: Earn 1,500 points to receive a wine opener.

• • •

Play Action Pass Parlay

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Receive one free parlay card each week. Weekly prizes include a Silverton Casino logo duffel bag for third place, $50 dining credit for second, and 50,000 Silverton Rewards points for first.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

Gift giveaway

Date: Dec. 29

Information: Guests who earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points can receive one bottle of Champagne.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Fridays in December

Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.

• • •

Parini Classic Casserole Set

Date: Thursdays or Fridays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.

• • •

Weekly baccarat drawing

Date: Fridays in December

Time: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Win up to $2,500 in play.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Point multipliers

Date: Dec. 29

Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

• • •

Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in December

Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.

• • •

Hoodie Giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 27

Information: Earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical bet to receive a hoodie.

• • •

$200,000 Countdown to Cash

Date: Dec. 29-30 and 31

Time: Hourly, 5-8 p.m.

Information: Four winners each hour. See players club for details.

• • •

45+ Classic Rockers

Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28

Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.

• • •

$25,000 Gridiron Maiden Football Contest

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Free weekly picks. See players’ club for details.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

50+ weekly slot tournament

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.

• • •

BINION’S

Mother Lode swipe and win

Date: Ongoing

Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.

• • •

MAX CASINO AT THE WESTIN

Happy-hour specials

Date: Daily

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Information: Select tables will offer $3 craps and 25-cent roulette.