Casino promotions: Dec. 25-31

Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 | 2 a.m.
ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)
New Year’s $17K Cash Countdown Drawing
Date: Through Jan. 1
Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Drawings conducted Dec. 29-Jan. 1. Final drawing is at 12:30 a.m., Jan. 1, for $5,000.
• • •
$80,000 Cash Blizzard
Date: Saturdays, Jan. 3-28
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Top prize at each drawing is $3,000.
• • •
BOYD PROPERTIES
Gift giveaway
Date: Dec. 27
Information: Earn 300 points for a bottle of Barefoot Champagne, pinot grigio or pink moscato.
• • •
SUNCOAST
$50,000 Guaranteed New Year’s Eve 101 Winners Celebration
Date: Dec. 25-Jan. 1
Information: Win up to $10,000. For full drawing schedule and more information, visit the B Connected desk.
• • •
SAM’S TOWN
Twelve Days of Christmas
Date: Thursdays-Saturdays in December
Time: 4:15 p.m.
Information: Drawings with chance to win gift cards and up to $10,000. Earn 300 points to participate.
• • •
$50,000 cash drawings
Date: Dec. 31 and Jan. 1
Information: Earn entries from 3 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. Dec. 31. Drawings will be conducted every hour from 4 to 11 p.m. Five players will take home $1,000 during each drawing. A final grand prize drawing will take place at midnight Jan. 1, with one winner getting $10,000 in addition to any unclaimed prize money.
• • •
ALIANTE
Twelve Days of Magical Elves
Date: Dec. 25
Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet per hour to qualify for one swipe. Top prize is $10,000.
• • •
$50,000 Winner Wonderland Free Slot Play Drawings
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 3:15, 5:15, 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.
Information: Twenty-five names will be chosen at each drawing. Guests will have a chance to participate in the Winner Wonderland stage game. All stage game participants will have a chance to win a share of the $2,500 team celebration prize pool. All unclaimed free play will be added to the prize pool.
• • •
$10,000 Cash Giveaway drawings on New Year’s Eve
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 3:15 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 5:45 p.m.
Information: Twenty-five guests at each drawing will win $100.
• • •
$10,000 Free Slot Play Giveaway drawings on New Year’s Eve
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 10, 10:15, 10:30, and 10:45 p.m.
Information: Twenty-five guests at each drawing will win $100 in slot play.
• • •
Bonus $5,000 New Year’s Eve drawing
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 11:15 p.m.
Information: Swipe at the kiosk to print a drawing ticket between 7 and 11 p.m. Drum located in the drawing area outside of ETA Lounge. At 11:15 p.m., one winner will take home $2,500 cash and $2,500 slot play.
• • •
Champagne giveaway
Date: Dec. 29
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Swipe loyalty card at any casino kiosk to print out a voucher and pick up a bottle of Ballatore Moscato Rose or Gran Spumante.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Wednesdays in December
Information: Receive 5x points on video poker and 10x points on reels.
• • •
Christmas and New Year’s Eve multiplier
Date: Dec. 25 and 31
Information: Receive 6x points on video poker and 12x points on reels.
• • •
Weekly Table Games drawing
Date: Fridays in December
Time: 7:45 p.m.
Information: Ten winners will be drawn. Top prize is $250 and a 55-inch TV.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Audi drawing
Date: Through Dec. 29
Time: 10 p.m.
Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6, 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.
• • •
$100,000 New Year’s Weekend Giveaway
Date: Dec. 29-31
Information: Cash and prizes available. See Grand Rewards Players Club for details.
• • •
1957 Thunderbird Giveaway
Date: Dec. 29-March 25
Time: Drawing is at 10 p.m., March 25
Information: Earn entry multipliers Sundays-Wednesdays. Grand prize is a 1957 Thunderbird or $20,000.
• • •
Win an All-inclusive Trip for Two Anywhere Along Route 66
Date: Jan. 2-28
Time: Drawing is at 10 p.m., Jan. 28
Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned on slots and table games. Grand prize is an all-inclusive trip for two anywhere along Route 66 or $5,000 in play.
• • •
JOKERS WILD and ELDORADO
New Year’s Eve promotion (
Date: Through Dec. 31
Time: 5-11:30 p.m., Dec. 31
Information: Start earning entries Dec. 24. One player will be selected every 30 minutes to choose from either $217 in cash or $270 in play. At a 12:15 a.m. drawing on Jan. 1, one winner will choose from either $2,017 in cash or $2,700 in play. During the grand prize drawing at 12:30 a.m., one person will win 1 million points.
• • •
JOKERS WILD
Gift giveaways
Date: Wednesdays in December
Information: Earn 100 points for a gift.
• • •
Monday point multipliers
Date: Mondays in December
Information: Earn 6x points on reels and 3x points on keno, multigame and video poker.
• • •
Tuesday point multipliers
Date: Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.
• • •
Saturday Early Rewards
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Information: Win $100 cash or $120 slot play.
• • •
ELDORADO
Free bingo dauber
Date: Dec. 25 and 31
Information: Receive a free bingo dauber while supplies last.
• • •
Sunday point multipliers
Date: Sundays in December
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.
• • •
Rolling For Dough
Date: Mondays in December
Time: Hourly from 12:30-7:30 p.m.
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings
Date: Last Wednesday of the month
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases every month it doesn’t hit.
• • •
Wheel of Fortune Free Pull
Date: Dec. 30
Information: Visit a kiosk for a voucher between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Play between 5 and 7 p.m.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Pick Your Multiplier
Date: Dec. 27
Information: Receive up to 15x points on reels and video reels.
• • •
Gift Day
Date: Dec. 28
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a serving tray.
• • •
Play and Eat
Date: Thursdays in December
Information: Earn 250 points to receive a $5 food coupon. No limit on daily redemptions.
• • •
Klondike’s Big Point Payoff
Date: Thursdays in December
Information: Earn points to participate in 250,000-point giveaway.
• • •
Winner! Winner! Get Your Dinner
Date: Dec. 25
Time: Hourly, 10 p.m.-9 p.m.
Information: Hot seat drawing in which a player receives dinner at Sarah’s Kitchen.
• • •
$30K Santa’s Stash Drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December
Time: 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000 at each drawing.
• • •
New Year’s promotions
Date: Dec. 31 and Jan. 1
Information: Every 100 points gets you one ticket to enter in a drawing to win a slot machine. Drawing is at 10 p.m., Dec. 31. On Jan. 1, receive 10x points on reels and video reels.
• • •
SILVER SEVENS
Money Booth Madness
Date: Tuesdays in December
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Information: Every 10 minutes, one player will get to step into the booth.
• • •
Nifty 50
Date: Wednesdays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.
• • •
Biggest Multiplier Ever — 100x points
Date: Fridays in December
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Information: Receive a guaranteed 5x points and a chance to win up to 100 points.
• • •
STATION CASINOS
Snowball Slingshot Kiosk Game
Date: Through Jan. 1
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: Win prizes and slot play at kiosk game.
• • •
SANTA FE STATION
$1 Million Countdown to Cash
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 10:15 p.m.
Information: Earn entries beginning Dec. 19. Win up to $100,000. Earn 5x entries from 6-10 p.m. on Dec. 31.
• • •
BOULDER STATION
New Year’s Eve Cash Wheel
Date: Dec. 31-Jan. 2
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $5,000. Play kiosk game to win up to $5,000; and swipe for 10 free entries daily.
• • •
WILDFIRE GAMING
Champagne Giveaway
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points to receive one bottle of Sutter Home Bubbly. Earn 250 additional points, receive a second. Keep the points.
• • •
December Gift Giveaway
Date: Dec. 28
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a bottle of Pacific Bay Cabernet Sauvignon. Earn 250 additional points, receive a second. Keep the points. There’s a maximum of two gifts per guest.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in December
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
• • •
PALMS
Gift giveaway
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Receive a bottle of sparkling wine or cider.
• • •
Gift card giveaway
Date: Mondays in December
Information: Earn 100 base points on promotional machines the day of the event to receive assorted gift cards worth up to $100 as well as mystery gifts.
• • •
Brenden Theatre Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 300 base points on promotional machines the day of the event to receive one movie ticket.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Dec. 25 and 29
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
• • •
SUNSET STATION
$40,000 Holiday Match Up
Date: Through Jan. 1
Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Information: Earn entries by playing table games. Drawings are Thursdays-Sundays. Earn 2x entries Mondays-Wednesdays.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Winter Wonder Wheel
Date: Thursdays through March 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• • •
Buffalo point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Mondays in December
Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo games.
• • •
PLAZA
Gridiron Glory Football Contest
Date: Ongoing
Information: Up to $15,000 is paid out weekly. Guests can win $10,000 by picking the winners of each game.
• • •
Saturday Point Fever
Date: Saturdays
Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.
• • •
Wednesday Point Madness
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.
• • •
Ice cream giveaway
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Receive a free ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.
• • •
SILVERTON
Reel and Win slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays
Time: Noon
Information: First place wins $1,000.
• • •
Point Challenge
Date: Dec. 26-30
Information: Top 15 point earners win. Grand prize is $2,000.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Dec. 25 and 31
Information: Receive 10x points on reels on Christmas. On New Year’s Eve, receive 16x points on reels from 9 p.m. to midnight.
• • •
Earn and Win Electronic Wine Opener
Date: Dec. 28
Information: Earn 1,500 points to receive a wine opener.
• • •
Play Action Pass Parlay
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: Receive one free parlay card each week. Weekly prizes include a Silverton Casino logo duffel bag for third place, $50 dining credit for second, and 50,000 Silverton Rewards points for first.
• • •
SLS LAS VEGAS
Gift giveaway
Date: Dec. 29
Information: Guests who earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points can receive one bottle of Champagne.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Fridays in December
Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.
• • •
Parini Classic Casserole Set
Date: Thursdays or Fridays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.
• • •
Weekly baccarat drawing
Date: Fridays in December
Time: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Win up to $2,500 in play.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Point multipliers
Date: Dec. 29
Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.
• • •
Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in December
Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.
• • •
Hoodie Giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 27
Information: Earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical bet to receive a hoodie.
• • •
$200,000 Countdown to Cash
Date: Dec. 29-30 and 31
Time: Hourly, 5-8 p.m.
Information: Four winners each hour. See players club for details.
• • •
45+ Classic Rockers
Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28
Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.
• • •
$25,000 Gridiron Maiden Football Contest
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: Free weekly picks. See players’ club for details.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
50+ weekly slot tournament
Date: Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.
• • •
BINION’S
Mother Lode swipe and win
Date: Ongoing
Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.
• • •
MAX CASINO AT THE WESTIN
Happy-hour specials
Date: Daily
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Information: Select tables will offer $3 craps and 25-cent roulette.