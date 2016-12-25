Man pushing wheelchair killed by suspected drunk driver while crossing street

A 55-year-old Las Vegas man was killed after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while crossing the street early Sunday morning in the central valley, according to Metro Police.

The man was pushing an unoccupied wheelchair across East Flamingo Road just west of Maryland Parkway outside of a marked crosswalk about 4:45 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound SUV, police said.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 25-year-old woman driving the SUV showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI involving death and was booked into Clark County Detention Center for according to police.