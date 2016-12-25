Roads to Mount Charleston reopened after closing when thousands of visitors flocked to snow

With thousands of people heading to Mount Charleston in search of a snowy Christmas, police have closed roads at the bottom of the mountain to limit traffic according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

State Routes 156 and 157 running through Lee and Kyle Canyons were closed at U.S. Highway 95, but have since reopened, police said.

“There are probably about 10,000 people heading up there but there are only 3,000 parking spots,” said trooper Jason Buratczuk. “When they run out of room people start double parking and it creates a safety hazard.”

Police said vehicles are allowed down the mountain but not up it, unless the drivers live on Mount Charleston.

Traffic on U.S. Highway 95 was backed up as far as Durango Drive according to police.

For most, the freshly fallen snow on Mount Charleston will have to be admired from afar.