UNLV to send students to Cuba as part of business program

LAS VEGAS — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas is planning to send a group of students to Cuba as part of a business program on campus.

Thirteen UNLV students are planning to go on an educational trip to Cuba next summer through the Global Entrepreneurship Experience Program.

The program is offered as a minor for students interested in growing new businesses. Each year students are invited on a trip out of the country to see and learn about other economies. Previously the program has visited Poland and Panama.

Global Entrepreneurship Program Coordinator Janet Runch says the Cuba trip comes at a particularly interesting time, as President Barack Obama has only recently announced that the United States will be renewing diplomatic relations with Cuba.