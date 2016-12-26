Deceased man found near Henderson high school

Police are investigating a scene near Foothill High School where a deceased homeless man was found early today, according to Henderson Police.

It received a call about 2:30 a.m. from the Clark County School District reporting the body in the desert near the U.S. 95 on-ramp at College Drive.

The body was near the school's football field but not on school grounds.

The body was a 63-year-old homeless man, and the death does not appear suspicious, said Michelle French, the Senior Public Information Officer for Henderson police.