December 26, 2016

Las Vegas 2016: The Year in Photos

L.E. Baskow

Scott Helf hoists Jac Vanek as they share a kiss at the entrance to launch area about the RiSE Lantern Festival in the Moapa River Reservation on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

As the ball drops, 2016’s life will flash before our eyes. We’ll see the faces of lost giants, including Harper Lee and David Bowie, Fidel Castro and Antonin Scalia. We’ll see a refugee crisis in the Middle East and a bitter land grab in the American West. We’ll see the Cubs break the curse. As the memories get more granular, the lens will focus on Las Vegas. It was the backdrop of intense political theater throughout the presidential race, from rallies in Henderson to a renegade wall of taco trucks on the Strip. The city was inspired by art ceremoniously burning and by the elegant machine that is Manny Pacquiao’s fist. And The Sunday’s photographers were there, waiting for that perfect shot.

Prepare to be moved by their visions of the year that was.

2016 Best of Photo: L.E. Baskow

Miss Hooters International 2016 winner Sable Robert loses her new crown which Amberly Hall of Miami, Florida, is able to catch enjoys her victory at the Pearl Theater on Wednesday, July 13, 2016. The Hooters 20th Anniversary International Swimsuit Pageant is where 80 girls from around the world now compete for the 2016 title.

2016 Best of Photo: Christopher DeVargas

Launch slideshow »

2016 Best of Photo: Steve Marcus

Rancher Cliven Bundy carries his granddaughter Adahlen Bundy at his ranch near Bunkerville, Nev. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016. Bundy reacted to the arrest of his sons, Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and the death of his friend Robert

2016 Best of Photo: Mikayla Whitmore

Sandi Steinbeck and her dog Teddybear attend a rally by Donald Trump Jr. at Ahern Manufacturing in Las Vegas, Nev. on Nov. 3, 2016.
