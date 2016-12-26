Las Vegas 2016: The Year in Photos

As the ball drops, 2016’s life will flash before our eyes. We’ll see the faces of lost giants, including Harper Lee and David Bowie, Fidel Castro and Antonin Scalia. We’ll see a refugee crisis in the Middle East and a bitter land grab in the American West. We’ll see the Cubs break the curse. As the memories get more granular, the lens will focus on Las Vegas. It was the backdrop of intense political theater throughout the presidential race, from rallies in Henderson to a renegade wall of taco trucks on the Strip. The city was inspired by art ceremoniously burning and by the elegant machine that is Manny Pacquiao’s fist. And The Sunday’s photographers were there, waiting for that perfect shot.

Prepare to be moved by their visions of the year that was.