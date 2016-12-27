Las Vegas Sun

December 27, 2016

Firefighters battle early morning blaze at Strip mall

Firefighters battled a blaze at a strip mall for more than an hour this morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Fire department officials said they received reports about 3:20 a.m. of smoke coming from multiple doors of the mall at Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. Flames were coming through the roof, causing parts of the building to collapse, officials said.

Nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and damage has not yet been estimated, officials said.

The fire department also put out a fire at a vacant home on Valley Drive, near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard, about 3:45 a.m. today, officials said.

