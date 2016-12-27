Today’s youths ready to become leaders

About 1,000 students from high schools throughout Southern Nevada participated in the 60th annual Sun Youth Forum on Nov. 29. The students were divided into groups to discuss a variety of topics. A representative was chosen from each group to write a column about the students’ findings. This essay addresses the issues covered by the group Home in Nevada.

An investment in children is an investment in your future. It may be difficult to see a teenager and think, “They are going to be a doctor one day,” but that’s the truth. These youngsters will be future doctors, lawyers, presidents and CEOs. At the Sun Youth Forum, I had the opportunity to convene with intelligent teens from across the valley about important issues that affect our lives in Nevada.

Legalizing marijuana was a prevailing topic. Several students expressed consternation about a rise in marijuana-related traffic incidents, and the effects of secondhand smoke; overall, the general consensus was that this would be beneficial to Las Vegas. Our city relies on tourists, so recreational marijuana would add appeal to some party-goers. Many tourists will buy marijuana, and those taxes go to help our economy. The accessibility of marijuana would help people who don’t qualify for medical marijuana but still feel relief from the medicinal effects of the drug. Marijuana has similar effects as opiates, without harmful effects or addictiveness. Also, no one has ever died from an overdose of marijuana, but many die annually from opiate overdose. The most beneficial part of legalizing marijuana is that a majority of tax revenue will be put into our education system.

Nevada’s national school ranking is disheartening. To be ranked at or near the bottom in an array of categories means no one cares to improve our education. All of the teens at the forum had strong opinions about how they would instill change to make improvements. We agreed that solutions require money. Students involved in extracurricular activities feel connected to their campus and are more likely to graduate and perform better academically than others. Funding needs to go to these programs to keep them alive, because they can become an incentive to keep kids in school. This carries over across all sports, fine arts programs and clubs. Every great person is a reflection of even greater teachers; they are the key to our success, and we should honor them. A larger portion of taxes should go to keeping qualified teachers.

Poor attendance is a dilemma across the valley. Lawmakers established a law that connects attendance to one’s ability to get a driver’s permit, or take away a license. This seemed efficacious but ended up working only for underclassmen who wished to obtain a license. After discussing the issue, we concluded that even those results weren’t ubiquitous. Some schools have a stringent attendance policy, while others are relaxed, and some kids even foist their own excused notes. This law’s implementation led to an ineffective solution to the attendance conundrum. The teens in my forum had a multitude of ideas and opinions ranging from, “The law should count all absences, excused or not,” to, “Let’s just get rid of it.” We did come to a general consensus that the law needs major rewriting to change the loopholes so that students cannot get away with malingering, and a punishment that universally effects students.

On the whole, it was an incredible opportunity to meet and discuss with these the area’s most promising students, and an even greater opportunity to share opinions with influential people, and feel appreciated for the opinions we presented. Children are the future of the world. Revere them and foster learning, because you never know if your life may one day be in the hands of today’s youth.

Lori Handelman is a senior at Durango High School.