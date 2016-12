Woman’s death investigated as a possible homicide

Detectives are investigating a the death of a woman found Monday afternoon in the central valley as a possible homicide, according to Metro Police.

Officers arrived about 4:30 p.m. Monday at a vacant unit at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, to find an unresponsive woman, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No additional details were available.