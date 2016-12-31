Sessions protects voting rights

The letter to the editor “Heller should oppose nominees” (Las Vegas Sun, Dec. 1) includes falsehoods regarding Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions:

While the letter writer charges that Sessions “dismissed the Voting Rights Act,” the Congressional Record shows that on July 20, 2006, Sessions voted for House Resolution 9, which extended the Voting Rights Act for 30 years. He understands completely that all citizens must be fully protected in their right to vote. How do I know these allegations are false? I served as Sen. Sessions’ chief counsel on the judiciary committee for almost six years, working with him on a daily basis. I know him. The letter’s author does not. And, by the way, I’m black.