3 teens wounded after tossed egg, rock prompt Halloween shooting

A tossed egg led to a thrown rock and then a shooting from an SUV that left three teens wounded on Halloween night, Metro Police said.

Six teens were walking down a sidewalk in the 6300 block of Carey Avenue about 9 p.m. Monday when someone threw an egg at the group from a gold sport utility vehicle, police said. Two of the teens were wearing costumes, but it was not clear if they were trick-or-treating, police said.

After the teens threw a rock at the SUV in retaliation, the vehicle came back and someone fired a gun from the SUV, striking three of the teens, police said.

The victims were taken to the University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries to the legs, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police said they were looking for surveillance video of the incident.