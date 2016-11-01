Clyburn helps lift Rebels to 96-80 win over Dakota Wesleyan

The Marvin Menzies era is unofficially underway for UNLV basketball, as the Rebels overcame a slow start to run away from Dakota Wesleyan 96-80 in an exhibition at the Thomas & Mack Center Tuesday night.

The Rebels led the NAIA Division II team by only six points with 10:36 to play in the game but used a 25-15 run to pull away late.

With a team full of new faces — none of the 5-star prospect variety as in recent years — fans looking for a player to latch onto found a likely candidate in junior college transfer Kris Clyburn.

Clyburn led the Rebels with a double-double, including 22 points on 11-of-14 shooting, 11 rebounds and 5 steals.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore from Detroit was active on the defensive end, turning steals and deflections into breakaway dunks on the other end on multiple occasions.

The Rebels led 56-41 at halftime, but the Tigers cut into the lead early in the second half.

Those anticipating a stout defense similar to Menzies’ New Mexico State teams left disappointed, as the Rebels struggled to guard a clearly overmatched Dakota Wesleyan squad.

The Tigers shot 34 3-pointers, only hitting seven of them, but grabbed eight offensive rebounds.

Jalen Poyser scored 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting and led UNLV with six assists.

Senior forward Christian Jones pitched in 14 points and five rebounds.

Next up for the Rebels is another exhibition against New Mexico Highlands at 7 p.m. Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.