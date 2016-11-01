Dr. Heck would limit health care

Dr. No (Joe Heck) and Donald Trump want to replace Obamacare with their non-existent health program. They have nothing to ensure no insurance discrimination for existing medical conditions. If you are over 50, chances are you would be denied an insurance plan.

I don’t understand how Heck can limit medical care; he took the Hippocratic oath. He has refused to help fix Obamacare and can only say no. He would continue this negativity if elected to the Senate.

A vote for Dr. No would make gridlock worse.