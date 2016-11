Man stabbed after altercation behind convenience store

A man was stabbed behind a convenience store early this morning in the east valley, according to Metro Police.

The man was stabbed after an altercation with another man about 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of Charleston Boulevard, near 25th Street, police said.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, and police are still investigating, authorities said.