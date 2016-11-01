Mother, 2 daughters killed in Halloween crash in Mississippi

CHUNKY, Miss. — A pickup truck slammed into a small utility trailer carrying at least nine people on Halloween night, killing a mother and her two daughters, authorities said Tuesday.

Killed in Monday night's crash were Kristina Shaver, 33, and her daughters, Baylie, 8, and Brooke, 2, Mississippi Highway Patrol Capt. Johnny Poulos said. They were from the small town of Chunky, said Newton County Coroner Danny Shoemaker.

Six other people on the trailer were taken to hospitals in Meridian and Jackson, where all were in critical condition, Poulos said. The crash happened as both vehicles were traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 80, he said.

The driver of the Jeep, Terry Smith, 58, of Chunky, and the driver of the pickup, Chase Cook, 20, of Decatur, were not injured, he said.